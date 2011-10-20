(Adds revenue, details)

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican conglomerate Alfa (ALFAA.MX) posted a third-quarter net loss on Thursday compared with a profit a year ago, dented by a steep weakening of the peso against the dollar during the period.

Monterrey-based Alfa said it lost 489.3 million pesos ($35 million) in the July-to-September quarter compared with a net profit of 774 million pesos a year earlier, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

The peso depreciated more than 15 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

Quarterly revenue rose to 47.9 billion pesos from 34.2 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2010.

Alfa shares slipped 1.12 percent to 148.98 pesos in noon trading on Thursday. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September)