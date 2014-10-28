* Says to cut costs by 300 mln SEK by end 2015
* Says to result in net reduction of 300 staff
* Q3 core profit 1.55 bln SEK vs forecast 1.52 bln
* Sees flat demand in Q4 vs Q3
STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 Sweden's Alfa Laval
outlined a push to cut costs across the engineering group on
Tuesday after posting third quarter earnings roughly in line
with forecasts and predicting flat demand in the final months of
2014.
The maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and
fluid-handling equipment said the cost cutting would lead to a
net reduction of 300 employees and yield savings of 300 million
Swedish crowns ($41 million) by the end of next year.
Alfa said third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, amortisation and other items (EBITA) rose to 1.55 billion
crowns from 1.20 billion in the same period last year, versus a
mean forecast of 1.52 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company, whose products are sold to industries ranging
from ship building to pharmaceuticals, said order bookings rose
26 percent, adjusted for currency swings, to 9.71 billion
crowns, topping the 9.58 billion seen by analysts.
The strong order intake was primarily due to a bumper
quarter for its Marine & Diesel division, fortified by the
purchase of Frank Mohn, while demand from the oil and gas sector
had also been strong despite a slide in crude prices.
"We expect demand to remain at the same high level in the
fourth quarter," Chief Executive Lars Renstrom said in a
conference call.
(1 US dollar = 7.3029 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Oskar von Bahr; Editing by
Mark Potter)