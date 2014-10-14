MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday said its third-quarter profit fell 67.4 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, reported quarterly profit of 721.47 million pesos ($53.75 million), compared to 2.21 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)