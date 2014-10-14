BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics offer 5.1 mln shares of common stock
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Tuesday said its third-quarter profit fell 67.4 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, reported quarterly profit of 721.47 million pesos ($53.75 million), compared to 2.21 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hercules Capital's highly asset sensitive debt investment portfolio to generate additional $0.02 of net investment income earnings annually(1) from the recent increase in the federal reserve benchmark interest rate
* Consumer say impact likely short-lived (Adds Muji, Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)