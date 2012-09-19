Sept 19 Alfa Bank on Wednesday sold $750 million of loan participation notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Credit Suisse, UBS, and Alfa were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALFA BANK AMT $750 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 09/26/2019 TYPE LPN ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/26/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/26/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 643 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A