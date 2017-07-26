FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 hours
Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit was 1.37 bln pesos
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
July 26, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 9 hours

Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit was 1.37 bln pesos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a 68 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit in the second quarter, on the back of increased sales and a more favorable exchange rate.

The company, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that it earned $1.37 billion pesos ($75.6 million) in net profit over the three-month period.

$1 = 18.143 Mexican pesos on June 30 Reporting by David Alire Garcia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.