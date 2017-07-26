Mexico's Alfa says 2nd-qtr net profit was 1.37 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a 68 percent year-on-year surge in its net profit in the second quarter, on the back of increased sales and a more favorable exchange rate.

The company, which manufactures car parts, petrochemicals and other products, said in a report to Mexico's bourse that it earned $1.37 billion pesos ($75.6 million) in net profit over the three-month period.