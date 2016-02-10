BRIEF-Allegiant says March total system load factor 82.7 pct versus 86.5 pct
* Also guiding q3 asms to grow between three and seven percent
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Wednesday reported a slight fourth-quarter profit, compared to a deep loss in the year-earlier period.
Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts, and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 162 million pesos ($9.41 million) compared to a loss of 6.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end of December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Also guiding q3 asms to grow between three and seven percent
* Names Derek Jones as president of its cash & carry banner stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: