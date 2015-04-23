BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Commercial Metals company reports second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.26
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss.
The company, which controls petrochemical, car parts and refrigerated foods businesses, lost 1.87 billion pesos ($123 million), compared to a profit of 1.698 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Commercial Metals company reports second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.26
LONDON, March 23 Investors hoovered up banking stocks and the bonds of some of the bloc's weakest countries on Thursday after demand for the final round of ultra-cheap bank loans from the European Central Bank topped expectations.