MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican conglomerate Alfa on
Wednesday reported a slight fourth-quarter profit, compared to a
deep loss in the year-earlier period, helped by a pick-up in
U.S.-dollar-denominated sales and lower financial costs.
Alfa, which controls petrochemical, car parts,
and refrigerated food businesses, posted a net profit of 162
million pesos ($9.41 million) in the final three months of 2015,
compared to a loss of 6.4 billion pesos in the year-earlier
period, when financial costs jumped sharply on currency
volatility.
The Monterrey-based company said its quarterly revenue
climbed 1.6 percent to 65.2 billion pesos, boosted by higher
sales from its food business Sigma and car parts unit Nemak,
which offset a dip in sales at petrochemicals unit Alpek.
Operating profit climbed 35 percent to 5.932 billion pesos.
That reflected a one-off insurance benefit at Sigma, as well as
lower raw materials costs for the food company, combined with a
better performance at Nemak and telecoms unit Alestra, the
company said.
Alfa Chief Executive Officer Alvaro Fernandez Garza said
last summer that the company was still planning an initial
public offering of its refrigerated food unit Sigma, but would
proceed cautiously because of the sliding peso.
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end of December)
