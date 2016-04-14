(Adds results detail and context)
MEXICO CITY, April 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa
on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit, bolstered by its
auto parts subsidiary and improved margins for its petrochemical
products, as well as consolidation of its telecoms company
Axtel.
Monterrey-based Alfa said it earned $142 million
in the first quarter, compared to a net loss of $127 million in
the year-earlier period.
In the year-earlier period the company had also been hit by
higher financing costs, a loss on the value of its investment in
Colombia-based oil company Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
, and depreciation in the peso.
Overall revenue was down 7 percent in the first quarter
versus a year earlier, falling in four of its five divisions.
Alfa, formally known as Alfa SAB de CV, has said that it
expects revenue to fall 3 percent this year, dragged down by its
energy services unit Newpek due to sliding oil prices.
In late February, Newpek suspended some exploration and
drilling projects in the United States, citing low oil prices,
though it said it would continue production at existing wells in
the United States.
Alfa said earlier this month that it had not yet made a
binding restructuring proposal for Pacific Exploration &
Production after Bloomberg reported that Alfa had made a bid for
the company.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Diane Craft)