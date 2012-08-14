BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics launches aldeyra registry for patients with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome
* Aldeyra Therapeutics launches the aldeyra registry for patients with Sjögren-Larsson syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 14 Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Tuesday it will propose a 10-for-1 share split to boost its liquidity in the market.
After the split, to be proposed at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Aug. 30, Alfa will have 5.2 billion capital shares.
Shares of Monterrey-based Alfa, which runs food, auto parts, petrochemical and telecom subsidiaries, were up 2.31 percent at 222.34 pesos.
* Ocular Therapeutix announces FDA acceptance of NDA resubmission for dextenza for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic surgery
* Vinergy Resources/MJ Biopharma to acquire 65 pct of Health Canada and FDA licensed laboratory to pursue drug testing and dosage of CBDS, THC and terpenes