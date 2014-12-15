Dec 15 Alfa Star SA :

* Said on Sunday that it signed a letter of intent with Travco Group

* Travco Group, a travel and tourism company in Egypt, to provide the company with funds and to buy 30 pct of its stake

* The companies will cooperate and Travco Group will be the exclusive representative of Alfa Star in Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)