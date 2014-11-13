Italy - Factors to watch on March 21
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Nov 13 Alfa Star SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 103.2 million zlotys versus 76.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 operating profit was 2.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 180,264 zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 net profit was 3.0 million zlotys versus a loss of 91,630 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, March 21 Apple Inc chief executive Tim Cook paid a visit to Chinese bike-sharing company ofo on Tuesday, as the country's ride-sharing start-ups fight aggressively for investor dollars and market share.
* FY revenue 132.7 million stg versus 114 million stg year ago