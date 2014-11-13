Nov 13 Alfa Star SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 103.2 million zlotys versus 76.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 operating profit was 2.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 180,264 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 net profit was 3.0 million zlotys versus a loss of 91,630 zlotys a year ago

