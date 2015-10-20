MOSCOW Oct 20 Alfa Bank, one of the largest
privately-owned Russian banks, is considering issuing Eurobonds
by the end of this month, two sources familiar with the plan
told Reuters.
If the plan goes ahead, the bank will be the third Russian
issuer this month, as Russian companies return to the
international market after a year-long hiatus in major issues.
Investors have been reluctant to invest in Russian bonds
because of concerns about geopolitical risks. Several major
companies are subject to Western financial sanctions imposed to
punish Russia for its involvement in the Ukraine crisis.
However, successful issues earlier this month by gas
producer Gazprom and nickel miner Norilsk Nickel have
illustrated that investors are once again prepared to invest in
Russian issues.
The sources told Reuters that Alfa Bank, which last issued
Eurobonds in November 2014, was looking at issuing 3 to 5 year
bonds and would take a decision this week. They did not give an
amount for the possible issue.
