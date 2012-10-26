MOSCOW Oct 26 Alfa Bank, Russia's largest
privately-owned lender, is interested in European banking assets
whose value has been beaten down by the continent's debt crisis.
"We are watching western financial markets, Europe, with
interest and understand that banks are very cheap there now,"
said chairman Pyotr Aven, who owns 13.8 percent stake in Alfa
Banking Group, which owns Alfa Bank.
Alfa Bank is controlled by billionaires Mikhail Fridman and
German Khan, who will land a multi-billion dollar windfall
should state-controlled oil group Rosneft complete a
$55 billion takeover of rival TNK-BP.
Through their Alfa Group investment vehicle, Fridman and
Khan own 25 percent of TNK-BP. Under a tentative deal for
Rosneft to buy out the local co-owners of the oil firm they
stand to receive $14 billion.
Meanwhile, distressed markets in Europe have lured Russian
names such as Sberbank which has made bolt-on
acquisitions in eastern Europe and Turkey but refrained from
major takeover deals further west.
Alfa Bank was most interested in the former Soviet Union and
eastern Europe, and was discussing a possible deal in Belarus,
Aven told journalists on Friday. It has not been discussing any
particular deal on western markets at the moment.
Its 1 trillion rouble ($32 billion) asset base makes Alfa
Bank Russia's seventh largest lender by that measure. It has
over 400 offices in Russia and abroad. It is also present in the
Netherlands, the United States, Britain and Cyprus.
Aven would not say how Alfa Bank would finance deals nor how
its main shareholders might use the proceeds from the TNK-BP
deal. Fridman and Khan own a combined 59.7 percent stake in Alfa
Banking Group.
Alfa Bank has a capital adequacy ratio, by Russian
standards, of 11.35 percent, above a 10 percent minimum but not
enough for major takeover deals without bolstering its capital.
GO-GO RUSSIA
Russian companies that have come through the global
financial crisis of 2008-09 in better shape than western
competitors are starting to bargain hunt abroad.
VTB Capital is buying telecom and tobacco assets
in Bulgaria, while Russian Railways has entered exclusive talks
to buy logistics firm Gefco from struggling French carmaker
Peugeot.
Sberbank this year snapped up Turkish group DenizBank for
1.3 times book value - an asset Franco-Belgian lender Dexia had
to sell after being forced to seek a state bailout.
Pavel Teplukhin, the new Russia head for Deutsche Bank,
which advised Sberbank on the deal, told Reuters it was the
right time for Russian companies to expand into western Europe.
Russian $1.9 trillion economy was expected to grow 3.5
percent this year - around half pre-crisis levels but much
better than the recession-hit euro zone.
"This moment is a unique combination when Russian companies
have money and ambitions abroad," said Teplukhin, a co-founder
of Troika Dialog, Moscow's oldest brokerage and which was sold
to Sberbank for $1 billion last year.
He said Russian companies "can be natural buyers" of state
assets expected to be sold by debt-stressed Greece and Spain.
"There is a window of opportunity to acquire interesting
assets outside of Russia at a reasonable price," Teplukhin said
in a recent interview.