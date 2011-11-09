MOSCOW Nov 9 Alfa Bank, Russia's largest privately owned lender, is seeking to raise around $200 million via a syndicated loan, following similar steps by local peers, a source at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

"At the moment, Alfa Bank is working on a syndicated loan of around $200 million at LIBOR plus 1.75 percentage points," the source said. He did not specify when the deal may close.

Russian borrowers have been rushing abroad in the hunt for cash amid a liquidity squeeze on the domestic market, seeking funds for their own or clients' needs.

Alfa's deal would follow recent syndications by Nomos bank NMOSq.L, Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)