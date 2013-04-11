BRUSSELS, April 11 Belgium-based Alfacam Group , the provider of Europe's largest fleet of outside broadcast vans, said on Thursday it will be forced to file for bankruptcy if banks fail to support its final bid to transfer part of its activities to investors.

The company, which was granted creditor protection in October and has been seeking a buyer, added its shares will be suspended until further notice. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)