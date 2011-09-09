BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Belgian broadcast services
company Alfacam said late on Thursday that it would
be earning $20 million per year from supplying television trucks
and staff to cover the soccer league in Saudi Arabia.
Alfacam, which has provided a range of services and
equipment for covering many sports events and for this year's
British royal wedding, said it was supplying six high-definition
television trucks for Saudi TV and Sport Expert KSA.
Of the 150 staff, half would be Saudi and half European.
