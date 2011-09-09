BRUSSELS, Sept 9 Belgian broadcast services company Alfacam said late on Thursday that it would be earning $20 million per year from supplying television trucks and staff to cover the soccer league in Saudi Arabia.

Alfacam, which has provided a range of services and equipment for covering many sports events and for this year's British royal wedding, said it was supplying six high-definition television trucks for Saudi TV and Sport Expert KSA.

Of the 150 staff, half would be Saudi and half European. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Greg Mahlich)