* Q4 order intake 6.8 bln SEK vs forecast 7.6 bln

* Core profit margin lowest in five years in Q4

* Says shipbuilding slowdown, customer caution weighed

* Sees flat or somewhat higher demand in Q1 vs Q4

* Shares fall 8 pct (Adds CEO comment, share price, background, detail)

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 A sharp fall in demand from the struggling shipbuilding industry hit fourth-quarter order bookings at Swedish engineer Alfa Laval, sending its stock down 8 percent on Tuesday.

Shipbuilders are under pressure as customers postpone orders in the face of the euro zone debt crisis, while a glut of ships ordered when the times were good has outpaced freight demand in both dry bulk and the tanker market, slamming ship owner earnings.

The Marine and Diesel segment, a large part of whose customers are shipbuilders, accounts for roughly a quarter of Alfa Laval's business and the slowdown in the sector weighed heavily on the group's order bookings toward the end of 2011.

Order intake at the group, whose marine business swelled with the acquisition of Danish Aalborg Industries last year, rose to 6.8 billion crowns ($1 billion) from 6.4 billion a year ago, well below a forecast for 7.6 billion in a Reuters poll.

"Compared to the third quarter, order intake decreased ... 15 percent, influenced by a lower demand from the shipbuilding industry and an awaiting attitude to making decisions concerning projects by certain customers," the company said.

The maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment said order intake in other areas was unchanged sequentially and it forecast overall demand would be flat or somewhat higher in the first quarter, though it expected no let-up in the sea-borne segment.

"The fall in new equipment sales to the shipbuilding industry came earlier than anticipated," Chief Executive Lars Renstrom told a conference call.

"As far as the first quarter is concerned, we expect the lower level of new equipment sales to continue within Marine and Diesel, given what the order intake at the shipyards looked like during 2011."

Alfa Laval shares were down 7.9 percent by 1000 GMT compared to a 0.5 percent fall in the Stockholm bourse's blue-chip OMXS30 index.

MARGIN HITS FIVE-YEAR LOW

The slowdown and related capacity reduction also bit into Alfa's core profit margin which unexpectedly fell to 17.0 percent from 18.6 percent a year ago, its lowest level in nearly five years, and well short of the 18.8 percent seen by analysts.

"Alfa Laval's Q4 was surprisingly weak, both on orders and margins," Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier said in a research note.

"Normally, there should not be this large margin impact from a lower utilisation given the low fixed cost in Alfa, so the 17 percent margin in Q4 is puzzling and will take down consensus margin expectations in 2012-13, which were 18.9 percent and 19.6 percent respectively."

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.39 billion crowns versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts at 1.55 billion and 1.34 billion a year ago.

Alfa Laval said sales rose to 8.1 billion crowns from 7.2 billion a year earlier, just below the 8.2 billion seen by analysts, and it proposed a dividend of 3.25 crowns per share. The company was expected to hike its payout to 3.5 crowns per share from 3 crowns. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)