BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
STOCKHOLM, April 7 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval said on Monday it had agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash.
Frank Mohn, headquartered in Bergen, Norway and with approximately 1,200 employees, posted 2013 sales of 3.4 billion crowns and had an order intake of 6.1 billion.
"The acquisition, which strengthens Alfa Laval's fluid handling portfolio by adding a unique pumping technology, will further reinforce Alfa Laval`s position as a leading supplier to the marine and offshore oil & gas markets," Alfa Laval said in a statement.
It said the acquisition would be positive for earnings per share from the time of completion.
($1 = 5.9970 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
