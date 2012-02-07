STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Swedish engineering
group Alfa Laval posted fourth-quarter core earnings
and order bookings below market expectations on Tuesday but said
it expected demand to be in line or somewhat higher in the first
quarter from the fourth.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) were 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($206.27
million)versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 16
analysts at 1.55 billion and a year-ago 1.34 billion.
Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of
profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.
($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; additional
reporting by Sven Nordenstam)