STOCKHOLM Feb 7 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted fourth-quarter core earnings and order bookings below market expectations on Tuesday but said it expected demand to be in line or somewhat higher in the first quarter from the fourth.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($206.27 million)versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts at 1.55 billion and a year-ago 1.34 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam)