STOCKHOLM, April 23 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted first-quarter core earnings just below market expectations on Monday and said it expected demand to be roughly flat in the second quarter compared to the first, excluding large orders.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($168.76 million)versus the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts at 1.20 billion and a year-ago 1.13 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 6.6961 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)