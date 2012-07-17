STOCKHOLM, July 17 Swedish engineering group
Alfa Laval posted second-quarter core earnings
marginally below market expectations on Tuesday and said it
expected demand in the third quarter to be on about the same
level as in the second.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) dipped to 1.29 billion crowns ($182.85 million)
versus a year-ago 1.34 billion to just undershoot the mean
forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts at 1.30 billion.
Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of
profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.
($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)