STOCKHOLM, July 17 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted second-quarter core earnings marginally below market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected demand in the third quarter to be on about the same level as in the second.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) dipped to 1.29 billion crowns ($182.85 million) versus a year-ago 1.34 billion to just undershoot the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of 13 analysts at 1.30 billion.

Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison. ($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm)