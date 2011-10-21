* Core profit 1.43 billion SEK vs forecast 1.36 bln

* Order intake 8.0 billion SEK vs forecast 7.6 bln

* Sees demand in Q4 in line or slightly lower vs Q3

* Adjusted EBITA margin 18.9 pct vs forecast 19.6 (Adds analyst, background)

By Veronica Ek and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval reported quarterly earnings above forecast on Friday and gave a slightly cautious outlook amid softening demand in some of its businesses.

The maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and fluid-handling equipment said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than in the third.

It said most parts of its business had fared well during the quarter, though it noted a slowing in demand from customers in the sanitary and OEM (original equipment manufacturers) sectors, which it said was a "development that can be linked to the increased macro economic uncertainty".

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) reached 1.43 billion crowns ($201 million) compared with the average forecast of 1.36 billion in a Reuters poll. Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.

The sanitary business serves companies such as food processors and drugs companies, while OEM includes makers of air conditioning systems and air compressors.

"All regions showed growth and Asia, Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe accounted for 53 percent of the order intake for the group," Alfa Laval said in a statement.

Order intake increased 31 percent year-on-year to reach 8.0 billion crowns in the quarter, a new record high, compared with the mean forecast of 7.6 billion.

While enjoying strong demand this year, Swedish engineering companies have had to deal with rising costs for raw materials such as many metals and plastic components, and have also taken a hit from a strong Swedish crown.

Alfa Laval Chief Executive Lars Renstrom told journalists he saw a 410 million crown negative impact on results from currency effects this year.

Analysts say Alfa Laval may be able to hold up volumes longer than other industrial companies if economic uncertainty should lead to a major drop in demand.

"This was a bit better than expected, especially orders and EBITA. This confirms the view that they are late in the cycle," said Mats Liss, an analyst at Swedbank.

"On the other hand, outlook is slightly softer than in the last report, but that's pretty much expected after the earnings we've seen. We also see a weaker EBITA margin than expected, so this is more driven by sales."

The adjusted EBITA margin fell to 18.9 percent from a year-ago 19.6 to come in below the 19.6 percent seen in Reuters poll.

Sweden's SKF (SKFb.ST), the world-leading bearings maker, on Wednesday forecast a slightly lower demand in the fourth quarter compared with the third, casting a shadow over the Swedish industrial sector and raising concerns of tougher times ahead. ($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Love Liman; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)