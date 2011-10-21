* Core profit 1.43 billion SEK vs forecast 1.36 bln
* Order intake 8.0 billion SEK vs forecast 7.6 bln
* Sees demand in Q4 in line or slightly lower vs Q3
* Adjusted EBITA margin 18.9 pct vs forecast 19.6
By Veronica Ek and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 Swedish engineering group Alfa
Laval reported quarterly earnings above forecast on
Friday and gave a slightly cautious outlook amid softening
demand in some of its businesses.
The maker of pumps, heat-transfer products and
fluid-handling equipment said it expected demand in the fourth
quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than in the third.
It said most parts of its business had fared well during the
quarter, though it noted a slowing in demand from customers in
the sanitary and OEM (original equipment manufacturers) sectors,
which it said was a "development that can be linked to the
increased macro economic uncertainty".
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) reached 1.43 billion crowns ($201 million)
compared with the average forecast of 1.36 billion in a Reuters
poll. Adjusted EBITA is the company's standard measure of
profitability and strips out items that distort comparison.
The sanitary business serves companies such as food
processors and drugs companies, while OEM includes makers of air
conditioning systems and air compressors.
"All regions showed growth and Asia, Latin America and
Central and Eastern Europe accounted for 53 percent of the order
intake for the group," Alfa Laval said in a statement.
Order intake increased 31 percent year-on-year to reach 8.0
billion crowns in the quarter, a new record high, compared with
the mean forecast of 7.6 billion.
While enjoying strong demand this year, Swedish engineering
companies have had to deal with rising costs for raw materials
such as many metals and plastic components, and have also taken
a hit from a strong Swedish crown.
Alfa Laval Chief Executive Lars Renstrom told journalists he
saw a 410 million crown negative impact on results from currency
effects this year.
Analysts say Alfa Laval may be able to hold up volumes
longer than other industrial companies if economic uncertainty
should lead to a major drop in demand.
"This was a bit better than expected, especially orders and
EBITA. This confirms the view that they are late in the cycle,"
said Mats Liss, an analyst at Swedbank.
"On the other hand, outlook is slightly softer than in the
last report, but that's pretty much expected after the earnings
we've seen. We also see a weaker EBITA margin than expected, so
this is more driven by sales."
The adjusted EBITA margin fell to 18.9 percent from a
year-ago 19.6 to come in below the 19.6 percent seen in Reuters
poll.
Sweden's SKF (SKFb.ST), the world-leading bearings maker, on
Wednesday forecast a slightly lower demand in the fourth quarter
compared with the third, casting a shadow over the Swedish
industrial sector and raising concerns of tougher times ahead.
($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns)
(Additional reporting by Love Liman; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)