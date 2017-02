STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval posted on Friday third-quarter core profit above expectations and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than in the third.

Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) were 1.43 billion Swedish crowns ($201 million) compared with the average forecast of 1.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

Order intake came in at 8.0 billion crowns, compared with the mean forecast of 7.6 billion. ($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Veronica Ek)