SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Grupo Alfonso Gallardo, the Spanish cement and steel producer that was selling assets to Brazilian rival CSN, denied on Friday breaching terms of that contract.

Grupo Gallardo filed an arbitration suit on Aug. 17 to demand that the purchase be carried out, the company said in a statement sent by e-mail to Reuters. It declined to elaborate on the suit. CSN called off the deal earlier in the day, saying that Grupo Gallardo failed to honor terms of the agreement. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)