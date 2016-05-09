BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Alfresa Holdings Corp :
* Says its wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary Alfresa Corporation to merge a wholly owned Aichi-based subsidiary CS YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
* Says Alfresa Corporation to be survival company
* Says the merger planned effective on Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rh8L7E
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
April 17 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :