* Co close to completing $1 bln loan facility in Qatar
* In talks for separate loan of 2 bln Egyptian pounds
* Co to close one regional acquisition by year-end
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Nov 21 Al Futtaim Group, a
diversified UAE-based conglomerate, is close to raising about
$1.3 billion in loans to meet its expansion plans in Qatar and
Egypt, an executive at the company said on Monday.
The unlisted company was in the "final stages" of a $1
billion syndicated loan facility in Qatar and a separate 2
billion Egyptian pounds ($334.3 million) loan, John Wartig,
group director of finance at Al Futtaim, told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
"We are in the final documentation stages for the syndicated
loan in Qatar with four to five banks ... it's around $1 billion
in size," said Wartig. "The financing will meet our Qatar
expansion plans. We are building a retail mall there and an IKEA
store."
The group's Qatar loan facility involves around four to five
banks, while the Egyptian pound facility will be signed with
five banks, Wartig said without specifying any specific names.
It plans to build a shopping mall and set up an IKEA store
in Doha with the financing, Wartig said.
Al-Futtaim, which was established in the 1930s as a trading
business, has its headquarters in Dubai and holds regional
franchises of companies including IKEA, Toys R Us
, Marks and Spencer and Toyota Motor Corp.
.
It runs around 65 companies under the group and employs
around 20,000 people.
The group is also looking at certain "innovative" financing
options to meet its capital requirements like project financing
options, Wartig said. However, the company has no immediate
plans to tap the bond market.
"We are always looking at these options but there are no
immediate plans. For the group, we may first look at getting a
rating before we plan a bond issue."
Banks in the Gulf are pitching new ways of raising funds to
meet big infrastructure and refinancing needs of companies whose
traditional funding source, bank financing, has dried up.
The company also plans to close one acquisition before the
end of the year, Wartig said, declining to provide further
details.
($1 = 5.9830 Egyptian pounds)
