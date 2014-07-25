UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS, July 25 France said on Friday it had sent a military unit to secure the site of the wreckage of an Air Algerie flight carrying 110 passengers and six crewmembers which was found in Mali close to the border with Burkina Faso.
The plane, in which 51 French nationals were aboard, was clearly identified despite being broken up, a statement from French President Francois Hollande's office said.
"A French military unit has been sent to secure the site and gather the first elements of information," it said. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders