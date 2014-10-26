ALGIERS Oct 26 A German plane accidentally hit an airport control tower while taxiing before take off in the Algerian city of Tamanrasset, but there were no injuries, local officials said on Sunday.

The plane, carrying 16 people, was en route from Spain to Guinea, and had landed to refuel at the Algerian airport, officials said, without giving any further details.

