* In Amenas plant patched up after January attack
* Algeria says security in place for foreigners to return
* New helicopter pad, permanent military post part of plan
By Lamine Chikhi
TIGUENTOURINE, Algeria, Oct 10 Blast charred
walls have been repainted and bullet holes plastered over at the
In Amenas gas plant, as Algeria tries to tempt foreign oil
workers back to the Sahara.
But the black commemorative plaque listing 40 victims of
Islamist militants there keeps the memory alive of the January
attack that shook investors' faith in Algeria's oil and gas
sector.
Officials at the Tiguentourine gas plant in Amenas point to
tighter security, a new helicopter landing pad to allow safer
transport and a permanent military presence.
"Helicopters patrol the area, and military are everywhere
all around the site, even if they are not visible to you," an
Algerian official said.
But Algeria has joined neighbouring Libya and Egypt, both
caught up in political upheaval, as a tough sell to foreign
energy firms. The region's cost to reward ratios is less
appealing than elsewhere and Islamist militants threaten more
attacks across North Africa.
The Maghreb has been shaken by instability since the 2011
Arab Spring revolts. Islamist militants tied to al Qaeda have
gained ground, especially in the chaos of post-revolution Libya.
The Amenas attack was a surprise for Algeria, a top gas
supplier to Europe, an oil-producing OPEC member and a U.S. ally
in the fight against al Qaeda. Its security forces have years of
experience battling Islamist militants.
A senior Algerian official at Amenas said the new security
plan had been discussed with executives from BP and
Statoil, partners in the plant, who said they need
guarantees and a reinforced security presence before workers
return.
The Norwegian company released a report last month saying it
had missed a string of warning signs prior to the attack. The
British oil major has said it was impossible to predict the
attack.
The British ambassador to Algiers said in September that BP
workers could return soon, without giving details. The company
has said it would only support the return of contractors "if and
when" it is satisfied with security.
MILITARY PRESENCE
During a recent visit to the site, a couple of soldiers and
a policeman were visible, and a light tank was posted in the
entry gate. Algerian workers using bicycles moved around the
plant wearing blue uniforms.
To reach the gas facility, visitors must pass through three
military checkpoints, then to access the site visitors must wait
for an escort, and finally get identification before entry.
The senior Algerian official said a new helicopter landing
facility would allow foreign workers to fly into the site
instead of making the 50 km drive from nearby In Amenas airport.
"The landing facility will be inaugurated in November, and
we expect foreign workers to be back before the end of this
year, likely in December," one official said asking his name not
be used because he was unauthorised to speak to the press.
More than 800 Algerians work on the site now. Some 120
foreigners used to work at Tiguentourine's gas plant.
"We will never forget what happened, the faces of my foreign
colleagues still haunt me," said one source. "We believe that
around 50 foreign workers will be back before the end of this
year."
Algerian gas workers were keen to show how they had
succeeded to bring back gas production without the assistance of
their foreign colleagues.
"We are currently producing 16 million cubic meters per day
but we will go up to 25 mln next month after a maintenance
period ends," a facility official told Reuters.
He said only two of the plant's four trains are currently
working.
Gas burning is visible, evidence the plant is back to
business, say workers.
"Executives who visited the site after the attack were
impressed by the job done by the Algerian technicians, who fixed
the damage and resumed production," the source said. "That was a
challenge. But now we need our foreign colleagues to come back
because we are partners here."