ALGIERS, July 8 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika is expected to leave hospital in Paris and return to
Algeria soon, a source close to the presidency told Reuters on
Monday.
Bouteflika was rushed to hospital in France on April 27
after a stroke.
The 76-year-old has ruled the North African oil and gas
producer since 1999. He is part of an older generation of
leaders who have dominated politics in a former French colony
that supplies a fifth of Europe's natural gas imports and
cooperates with the West in combating Islamist militancy.
Authorities have released little information about his stay
in France. In an apparent move to quell speculation about his
health, Bouteflika appeared on state television on June 12
meeting his prime minister and army chief of staff at the
Institution Nationale des Invalides in Paris.
Algeria has been run with Soviet-style secrecy for decades
by an elite drawn largely from men who fought in the war of
independence against France from 1954 to 1962.
U.S. diplomatic cables leaked in 2011 said Bouteflika had
been suffering from cancer but it was in remission.
