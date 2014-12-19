UPDATE 8-Oil settles a tad lower after sliding to 3-month lows
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
ALGIERS Dec 19 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mental and cognitive faculties are intact and he will continue to govern, the ruling FLN party's chairman said on Friday, in comments aimed at quashing rumours over the ageing leader's health.
Bouteflika, 78, suffered a stroke last year that put him into a French hospital for months and fuelled speculation over whether the former independence fighter would step down and make way for a transition in the North African state.
"The president's motor skills are reduced because of the neurological accident, but he leads the country with his mental faculties and cognitive abilities and those are intact," the FLN ruling party leader Amar Saadani told Reuters on Friday.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Alison Williams)
* Russian oil major says U.S. shale growth imperils OPEC deal (New throughout, updates prices, market activity to settlement)
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.