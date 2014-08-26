(Adds more details, background, cabinet meeting for draft
approval)
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS Aug 26 Algeria plans to increase state
spending by 16 percent in 2015, pushing up its deficit to 22
percent of gross domestic product, despite declining energy
earnings, according to a draft budget obtained by Reuters.
Algeria, a member of OPEC, relies on oil and gas exports to
finance government development and social programmes. But that
revenue has been declining in recent years.
The draft forecasts 2015 economic growth at 3.42 percent,
down from the 4.5 percent projected for this year. Inflation is
expected to reach 3 percent, slightly lower than the 3.5 percent
forecast for 2014.
Algeria has financed its deficit with cash from oil and gas
sales, which account for about 97 percent of total exports.
The draft, based on a world oil price of $100 per barrel,
expects the volume of energy exports to increase by 3.86 percent
next year. It did not provide figures.
The north African country had projected a 3.5 percent
increase in oil and gas exports for this year. However, official
figures showed overall energy sales declined by 9 percent in the
first quarter.
The draft budget sets 2015 spending at 8,858 billion dinars
($112 billion) Part of that will go to boost growth in sectors
including industry, agriculture and energy. Part will be spent
on subsidies for cereals, fuel, electricity, gas and housing.
Algeria has accumulated foreign-currency reserves of about
$200 billion, and it has been spending heavily on social
programmes to avert the kind of uprisings that have hit its
neighbours.
The draft is due to be discussed and approved later on
Tuesday at a cabinet meeting chaired by President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika. It will be submitted next month for final approval
by parliament, where parties allied to Bouteflika have an
overwhelming majority.
($1= 79 dinars)
