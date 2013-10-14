ALGIERS Oct 14 OPEC member state Algeria plans
to increase government spending by 11.3 percent in 2014 and
projects its fiscal deficit will widen to 18.1 percent of gross
domestic product, according to a budget draft.
The draft, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, sets
next year's GDP growth at 4.5 percent, down from the 5 percent
forecast for 2013, with inflation projected at 3.5 percent,
lower than the 4 percent target for this year.
The government expects a budget deficit of 17.9 percent of
GDP this year.
The draft, based on a world oil price of $90 per barrel,
sees a 2.1 percent rise in the volume of total hydrocarbon
exports. The Algerian dinar will fall 2.5 percent against the
dollar, the document says.