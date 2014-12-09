ABU DHABI Dec 9 Growth in non-oil businesses is supporting Algeria's economy as global oil prices plunge to five-year lows, Algerian central bank governor Mohammed Laksaci said on Tuesday.

"Growth is coming mainly from the non-oil sector," Laksaci told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference, adding that the country now expected gross domestic product to expand 4 percent this year compared to 2.8 percent last year.

"The private sector is borrowing a lot including the SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). This is the second consecutive year of credit growth."

Bank credit is projected to expand 20 percent this year compared to 19 percent in 2013 and 15 percent in 2012, Laksaci said, predicting "good growth" for bank profits in 2014.

Asked about the impact of falling oil prices on Algeria, a big energy exporter, Laksaci said growth and the balance of payments would be hit but the country's large foreign reserves - estimated earlier this year to be close to $200 billion - would limit the effect.

"Low oil prices will have an impact on the economy to some extent and on our balance of payments. But...we have a good buffer to face external shocks."

Inflation is expected to be around 2 percent or below in 2014, after 3.3 percent last year, Laksaci added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)