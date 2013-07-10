* Country grapples with housing shortage
* Local firms unable to build homes as fast as government
wants
* So authorities opening contracts to foreign companies
* European firms, others may get billions of dollars of work
* Algeria hopes to get technology transfer, create jobs
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, July 10 Political and social pressures
are combining to open Algeria's construction market to
international competition, potentially making billion of dollars
worth of contracts available to foreign companies.
For decades, Algeria tightly limited foreign participation
in its oil- and gas-rich economy, a legacy of the Socialist
ideology it adopted after independence from France in 1962.
But the government is now under heavy pressure from its own
population to address a severe housing shortage. Local firms
seem unable to satisfy the demand for new housing by themselves,
so authorities are looking abroad - an example of how political
priorities can lead to liberalisation of the economy.
"They are in need of money. We are in need of expertise and
modern construction means," said Housing Minister Abdelmadjid
Tebboune, referring to Western and Asian construction companies
interested in entering the country.
The government has allocated about $50 billion to the
housing sector under a five-year, $286 billion state spending
plan that aims to modernise infrastructure and create jobs
between 2010 and 2014. It has said it is ready to spend even
more money if necessary.
"We can mobilise additional resources," Prime Minister
Abdelmalek Sellal said last week as he visited construction
sites in Algiers.
DEMAND
Housing supply has long been a source of public discontent
in Algeria, which has a young and growing population of 37
million. Migration to the cities has packed some extended
families into tiny apartments or forced them to live in shacks.
Riots sometimes break out when local authorities announce
lists of people allocated new apartments. The government has a
system which aims to sell subsidised apartments at cut-rate
prices to the most needy people - for example, those who applied
for an apartment seven years ago have a bigger chance to obtain
one than those who applied five years ago. But this does not
always satisfy people.
"Construction sites are everywhere and we always hear about
housing units being built, but it is difficult to get an
apartment," complained Djamel Kaloul, a teacher looking for an
apartment in Algiers.
Influential newspaper El Watan called the housing situation
a "national tragedy" and said the government needed to rethink
its approach.
While Algeria has escaped the uprisings that have shaken
other parts of the Arab world since 2011, the unrest has
underlined to the government the importance of addressing social
discontent over issues such as housing.
"The authorities, who have constantly stated their
willingness to definitively solve this thorny problem, are aware
of the importance of housing security," El Watan said.
Partly because of bureaucratic delays, however, the
government has carried out housing projects in recent years more
slowly than it hoped. So authorities want to catch up by
building 200,000 units annually - but local companies' total
capacity is estimated not to exceed 80,000 units.
Filling the gap with foreign construction firms is the
logical solution, and in some ways the timing is perfect.
More than two years of high oil prices have left Algeria's
state finances in fairly good shape, with general government
gross debt expected to decline to just 9.0 percent of gross
domestic product this year from 9.9 percent in 2012, according
to the International Monetary Fund.
Meanwhile, many European construction firms are hungry for
work because of their continent's economic slump and cutbacks in
state spending due to the euro zone debt crisis.
SUPPLY
After a tender that attracted expressions of interest from
some 200 foreign companies, Algeria's housing ministry has
released a shortlist of 60 firms, including 53 from abroad, that
may each build between 2,000 and 5,000 housing units.
Among the foreign construction firms that have worked in
Algeria in the past, Chinese operators have dominated, and 20
are in the new shortlist including CGCOC Group and China
Communications Construction Co.
But six Spanish companies, such as Corsan-Corviam
Construccion, also feature on the list along with five bidders
from Portugal and two from Italy, including Astaldi SpA
. The shortlist also names firms from countries such as
Turkey, India, Romania and Jordan.
"The large volume of investment allows Spanish companies to
benefit, especially in this period of stagnation and financial
crisis," Algeria's official APS news agency quoted the head of
an association of Spanish construction firms, Serafin Abilio
Martinez Fernandez, as saying.
Algeria has also signed deals for 13 joint ventures between
local and foreign firms; the ventures are to build at least
120,000 units.
Abdelmalek Aissiou, chief executive of a state holding
company known as INDJAB, said the deals included technology
transfer and training for Algerian workers.
"Algeria is not interested in partnerships with companies
that carry out some projects and get away with our money, but
rather with strong partners who stay here for a long period,"
Tebboune said.
Joint ventures involving Italy's Costruzioni & Servizi,
Portugal's Prebuild and two local firms last week began building
6,000 units in Algiers at a cost of $171 million.
Meanwhile a tie-up between Prebuild and Algeria's EC Blida
has launched a 1,064-unit project in Algiers with an investment
of $61 million; it will include a market and health centre. That
project will create 5,000 jobs, according to officials, in a
country which is struggling to cut unemployment; the jobless
rate is officially estimated at 10 percent.
Algeria's housing push could have diplomatic ramifications
if it erodes the current status of state-owned Chinese firms as
the main foreign players in the construction market. But the
government insists this will not happen.
"This strategy does not affect our Chinese partners because
they will be present in the Algerian market. Relations between
Algeria and China are highly strategic in all areas," Tebboune
said after a ceremony to sign deals with Portuguese firms.
"Diversifying partners will boost competition."