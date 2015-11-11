MILAN Nov 11 A Milan court has ordered the
seizure of assets worth 250 million euros ($268 mln) from three
defendants caught up in an Algeria corruption case involving
Italian oil services company Saipem, a court document
showed.
A seizure order issued by a Milan judge on Oct. 9, and seen
by Reuters, said the assets seized included six buildings in
Manhattan belonging to Algerian businessman Farid Noureddine
Bedjaoui, including three prime properties on Fifth Avenue.
In October Saipem and five people were ordered to stand
trial on charges the oil services group had paid bribes to win
contracts in Algeria.
Prosecutors allege that Saipem paid intermediaries almost
198 million euros to bag contracts worth 8 billion euros with
Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach.
Saipem has said there are no grounds for the company to be
held liable.
The seizure issued by the Milan judge covered the value of
the bribes of 198 million euros plus 50 million euros in
non-paid taxes on that sum, the document showed.
Besides Bedjaoui, the other defendants named in the order
are former Saipem manager Pietro Varone and Samir Ouraied, a
fiduciary of Bedjaoui.
A lawyer for Varone said assets belonging to her client had
already been seized, adding however the order had been appealed.
Ouraied's Italian lawyer told Reuters no asset seizure had
been carried out, while it was not possible to get a comment
from Bedjaoui's lawyer.
All three defendants have denied any wrongdoing.
The case is due to get under way on Dec. 2.
($1 = 0.9313 euros)
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by Susan Fenton)