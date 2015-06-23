By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, June 23 An Algerian court on Tuesday
handed an 18-year prison sentence to the former owner of a major
private enterprise after a retrial for fraud, a judicial source
said, in one of the North African country's most high-profile
graft cases.
Abdelmoumene Khalifa was convicted by the Blida court, south
of Algiers, of criminal association, corruption, abuse of trust,
forgery, swindling and fraudulent bankruptcy, the source said,
speaking from the court.
It also ordered a confiscation of his property and one
million dinar ($104,000) fine.
The verdict followed other graft scandals involving
officials and foreign firms, a crackdown seen by analysts as an
attempt to attract foreign investment as the OPEC member feels
the impact of a slump in crude oil prices.
The victims were largely state enterprises, Algerian private
companies and private citizens who invested money in the
company's banking arm, attracted by high interest rates. The
funds were then channeled off.
Authorities estimate more than $1 billion was lost through
embezzlement by several Khalifa officials.
Khalifa, known as "Golden Boy", had been sentenced to life
in prison in absentia in 2007 while living in London.
He has been in custody since British authorities extradited
him in December 2013, and the supreme court accepted his appeal
for a retrial.
The court also jailed other former officials at the Khalifa
Group for 3 to 10 years for different offences related to the
Khalifa Bank.
The Khalifa Group included a bank, an airline, two
television channels and several companies operating in sectors
such as car rental, construction, graphic design and catering.
The group employed an estimated 20,000 people.
The government decided to liquidate the group after three of
its employees were arrested trying to board a Paris-bound jet
with suitcases stuffed with 2 million euros in 2003.
A court in Algiers last month jailed 14 people, including
former officials and businessmen, and fined seven foreign firms
from Europe, Asia and Canada in a trial over corruption in the
construction of a major cross-country highway.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Ralph Boulton)