BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
CAIRO Aug 21 The fair price for a 51-percent stake of Global Telecom Holding's Algerian unit Djezzy is 4 percent lower than the proposed price, the company said on Thursday citing financial advisers HC.
Global's parent firm, Russia's Vimplecom, has agreed to sell the stake in Algeria's biggest telecoms operator to the Algerian government for $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.