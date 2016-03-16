* Premier wants to cut imports by 15 pct this year
* Importers required online registration by banks
* Foreign reserves seen down to $121 bln this year
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, March 16 Algeria has decided to reduce
its imports by 15 percent in 2016 to save foreign currency
reserves as the crash of oil prices has put the OPEC state under
financial pressure, according to a letter to banks from the
prime minister.
The North African state, which relies on oil and gas for 60
percent of its budget, has already cut public spending, reduced
some energy subsidies and frozen infrastructure projects since
its energy revenues fell by almost half last year.
But, reliant on its oil industry and with an under-developed
non-energy sector, Algeria imports vast quantities of goods. Its
import bill reached $51.5 billion last year, though that was
down 12 percent from 2014, according to official figures.
"Our goal is to reduce the bill by 15 percent in 2016,"
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal said in a letter sent to the
central bank and state banks on Tuesday.
It was not clear how the government planned to reduce
imports by that amount. Some restrictions are already in place
on certain car, cement and construction steel imports.
But importers have been waiting for months for a complete
government list of licenses on a range of goods that was meant
to clarify restrictions. A commission of ministries and customs
officials is working on those.
"They are slowly, steadily putting down obstacles on imports
as a way to cut demand," said one importer.
The central bank has also recently slapped a further
restriction on imports, requiring importers to make a
"domiciliation" or pre-clearance of import operations in an
online registration with state banks, APS state news agency
reported.
Customs director Kaddour Bentahar told APS the measure would
help reduce illicit cash transfers and false transactions that
exaggerated the flow of foreign currency.
But some importers complained that decision will cause a
backlog and delays rather than organized restrictions.
"My bank doesn't have its online system ready so how can I
even register?" a book import trader said.
Since its 1962 independence from France, Algeria's economy
has been largely a state-run, centralized system. Liberalisation
and development of non-oil sectors have come slowly, and state
bureaucracy remains a major concern for investors.
Oil revenues also pay for a vast system of social welfare
and subsidies - from fuel, food and free housing to cheap
credits - that have helped Algeria's government ease social
tensions and protests in the past.
The International Monetary Fund, visiting this month, noted
in a statement on Monday that "import restrictions, while
perhaps providing a temporary relief, introduce distortions and
cannot substitute for reforms aimed at boosting export."
With little foreign debt and still large reserves, Algeria's
government says it has the tools to weather the fall in global
crude prices. But just last year, reserves dropped $35 billion
to $143 billion, the IMF said.
Energy earnings plunged 41 percent to $35.72 billion last
year, and officials expect them to fall to $26.4 billion this
year. The government forecasts foreign reserves will drop to
$121 billion by the end of this year.
