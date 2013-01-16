* "Economic patriotism" restricted foreign investment
* But govt now eager to boost revenues, speed growth
* Draft energy law signals change of tack
* Attitude to foreign firms' M&A becomes more liberal
* New prime minister pushing foreign investment
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Jan 16 At a factory near Algeria's
western city of Oran, cars made by Renault are expected to start
rolling off an assembly line late next year. It will be an
important moment for the Algerian economy.
The French auto giant abandoned its last Algerian
factory 43 years ago after the plant was nationalised in the
wake of the country's independence from France in 1962.
Now Renault is returning, lured by a shift in government
policy. After decades in which officials tightly restricted
foreign investment - a policy most recently known as "economic
patriotism" - they are gradually opening the economy to capital
from abroad.
About 400,000 new cars are sold in Algeria annually but the
country imports the vast majority as it has no mass-production
auto plants. The government hopes Renault's factory, a joint
venture with local interests under a deal signed last month,
will launch a domestic auto industry that ultimately creates
thousands of jobs.
"After years during which economic patriotism has been
implemented with little success, Algeria is back again to a
market economy - not because it loves an open economy, but
because it has to have one, to create enough jobs," said Arslan
Chikhaoui, a local economist who owns a consultancy.
SOCIALIST ROOTS
As recently as 2008, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika publicly
denounced foreign investors for exploiting Algeria's resources
without reinvesting some of their profits in the country. The
government subsequently imposed new taxes on the operations of
foreign firms.
The aversion to foreign capital stemmed partly from the
socialist roots of post-independence governments, and partly
from suspicion of Western economic dominance.
Now, however, Algeria - like all countries in the region -
is being forced by the Arab Spring uprisings to rethink its
economic policies. Although it has avoided major political
unrest, it was shaken in 2011 by a series of riots demanding
better living conditions.
The government responded by ramping up spending to ease
social discontent, offering pay rises to millions of state
employees and providing free loans to help young people launch
small businesses.
That has pushed state finances into the red. Algeria is
heavily dependent on exports of oil and gas, but they have
stagnated over the past five years; the government would need an
oil price of $121 per barrel to balance its books, the
International Monetary Fund estimated in November.
So authorities have been forced to look for new ways to
expand revenues and stimulate the economy - and foreign capital
looks like the best bet, partly because it comes with modern
technologies and access to foreign markets.
The government's new direction can be seen in an energy bill
now being debated by parliament. The bill, which looks likely to
pass as the government has a big majority in parliament, would
abolish a windfall tax on foreign energy firms and replace it
with another levy that is expected to be less onerous.
The draft also offers fiscal incentives for foreign
companies that invest in offshore exploration and unconventional
energy projects, though Algerian state firm Sonatrach would
remain majority partner in all upstream and downstream projects.
"The government is doing its maximum to improve the sector's
attractiveness to secure high oil revenues," a government
official, who asked not to be named under briefing rules, told
Reuters.
He added that increasing export revenues was important
because Algeria imported many of its basic needs, including
food, medicine and machinery. The first test of the bill's
effectiveness is likely to come later this year, when the
government is expected to invite bids for new energy projects.
LIBERAL
Under Algeria's previous approach, mergers and acquisitions
activity by foreign investors was vulnerable to official
interference. When Egypt's Orascom Telecom wanted to
sell its lucrative Algerian unit Djezzy to South Africa's MTN in
2010, the government blocked the deal, saying a 2009 law gave it
the right to buy the asset in the event of any sale.
But when Qatar Telecom boosted its stake in
Kuwaiti telecommunications firm Wataniya last October,
the Algerian government did not seek to use the law to take
control of Wataniya's local unit. Analysts said this indicated
an increasingly liberal stance by the government.
"This is new behavior, showing that there is change in the
air - it did the contrary with Orascom Telecom a few years ago,"
said Chikhaoui.
The government also refrained from any action when U.S. oil
and gas firm ConocoPhillips struck a deal last month to
sell its Algerian business unit to Indonesia's Pertamina for
about $1.75 billion.
Algeria will not abandon all of its investment restrictions
overnight. In order to secure the Renault deal, for example, it
agreed that other foreign auto makers would not be allowed to
establish factories for three years.
But analysts said the appointment of a new prime minister
last September appeared to have built up irreversible momentum
for reform.
The previous prime minister, Ahmed Ouyahia, was once seen as
a potential successor to Bouteflika in 2014, but he has now been
sidelined, resigning from his position as leader of the National
Rally for Democracy (RND), one of the ruling parties, after
intense pressure from senior members of the party.
Ouyahia's opponents attacked his economic record and
specifically his failure to bring in foreign investment, which
they said hurt efforts to find jobs for young Algerians. The
unemployment rate is officially estimated at 10 percent.
Abdelmalek Sellal, Ouyahia's replacement, is seen as more of
a technocrat. He has stressed the need to facilitate foreign
investment and simplify rules covering it, saying: "Foreign
expertise...is absolutely essential for us, given that the
transition towards a market economy is complex and difficult."
Geoff Porter, director of North Africa Risk Consulting, said
Sellal was "accessible and interacts well with the international
business community, demonstrating an awareness of their concerns
and their interest in Algeria."