ALGIERS, April 17 A senior aide to Algeria's
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika claimed on Thursday the ailing
leader had won election to secure a fourth term after 15 years
in power.
Official results have yet to be released after Thursday's
election and may come on Friday. But many Algerians expect the
77-year-old leader to win even though he did not campaign
himself and was rarely seen in public after a stroke last year.
"Our candidate is the winner," Abdelaziz Belkhadem,
Bouteflika's personal representative told Reuters without giving
any details. "Without any doubt, Bouteflika got a landslide
victory."
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Chris Reese)