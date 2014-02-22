* Bouteflika registers candidacy before March 4 deadline
By Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Feb 22 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika, the aging independence veteran who suffered a stroke
last year, will run in April's election, the government said on
Saturday, in a vote likely to hand him a fourth term in power.
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal's announcement appeared to
end months of speculation over Bouteflika's future after his
trips to Paris for treatment in the last year intensified talk
of a succession after his 15 years in office.
Sellal said Bouteflika, who opponents believe is still too
frail to govern, had decided to run and state news agency
reported that he had already formally registered his candidacy.
"Bouteflika will be a candidate," Sellal said at event in
the city of Oran. "Bouteflika's decision to run comes at the
insistence of the people and after some deep reflection."
The president himself did not appear. But state news agency
APS said he had registered his candidacy with the interior
ministry, 10 days before the March 4 deadline to do so.
A political transition in the major energy supplier to
Europe would have come at a sensitive time with neighbours Egypt
and Libya still deep in turmoil three years after popular
uprisings ousted their veteran rulers.
Backed by the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party,
unions and other FLN allies, Bouteflika, 76, is almost sure to
be re-elected, with opposition candidates unlikely to offer a
serious challenge.
Loyalists see Bouteflika as the man who gave Algeria peace
and economic stability after a civil war with Islamists in the
1990s that killed about 200,000 people. Many Algerians are wary
of any upheaval after that bloody experience.
Opposition is still weak in Algeria. Since independence from
France in 1962, senior FLN leaders and military officers, known
in French as "Le Pouvoir (The Power)", have dominated politics,
tussling among themselves for influence behind the scenes.
Since his stroke first put him in a Paris clinic last year,
there was speculation about whether Bouteflika was healthy
enough to run for re-election. A second visit to Paris in
January for checkups prompted another round of succession talk.
Sellal said the president was in good health, and had all
the "intellectual abilities and necessary vision", APS reported.
"He does not need to campaign himself, there are men who can
campaign for him," the prime minister said.
HEALTH QUESTIONS
But critics say Bouteflika, rarely seen in public since he
returned from France, let a new generation to take over.
One opposition leader had even called for Bouteflika to show
his medical records before seeking office again.
"The evidence Bouteflika is ill is that he is not even able
to make the announcement himself that he will run for a fourth
term," Abdallah Djaballah, leader of the Algerian Islamic party,
told reporters, calling for a boycott of the election.
In the short term, a Bouteflika mandate means stability for
a partner in a U.S.-led campaign against Islamist militants in a
region still struggling with unrest after revolts in other North
African nations.
But Algeria also needs serious economic reform to attract
more investment in its flagging oil and gas sector and to reduce
restrictions on non-oil investment in an economy shaking off
years of centralised control.
An Islamist militant attack on an Algerian gas plant killed
nearly 40 foreign workers a year ago, worrying foreign oil
companies already concerned about the terms Algeria has demanded
in the past for its contracts.
Since late last year, Bouteflika started shoring up his
position by curtailing the influence of the chief of the DRS
military intelligence agency, who in the past played political
kingmaker.
Last month, the government sacked two DRS intelligence
generals, in charge of domestic security and counter-terrorism,
and a colonel, as Bouteflika's faction strengthened its hand
against the military's influence.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by
