By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Feb 25 Three Algerian opposition
parties have called for a boycott of elections in April after
the government announced President Abdelaziz Bouteflika would
run for a fourth term to extend his 15 years in power.
Bouteflika, the independence veteran and Washington ally,
has rarely appeared in public since a stroke sent him to a Paris
hospital last year, but the government said the 76-year-old will
run again in the April 17 vote.
Almost assured of re-election, Bouteflika has support of the
powerful ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party and is
seen by loyalists as the man who delivered them peace and
stability after a civil war with Islamists in the 1990s.
The opposition RCD movement, Islamist MSP party and Ennahda
party - who pose no real challenge to the FLN and its party
machinery - called for a boycott of a vote they say will not be
fair with Bouteflika running.
"Candidates should retire from this electoral masquerade,"
they said in a statement. "There are not the conditions for a
free and transparent scrutiny."
With questions over Bouteflika's health, opposition leaders
say he should make way for a new generation who want to reform a
country they say has been run behind-the-scenes since
independence by a clique of aging FLN elites and army generals.
Their call is unlikely to have major impact on Bouteflika's
election bid. But it was the first time adversaries MSP and the
secularist RCD party have joined forces in a sign of opposition
to a fourth term in Algeria's political establishment.
Opposition parties are still weak in Algeria, where analysts
say FLN political elites and the powerful military
intelligence, known as the DRS, have tussled in backroom
negotiations over power since independence from France in 1962.
Bouteflika has yet to announce his intentions himself, but
he has registered his candidacy with the interior ministry, and
Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal on Saturday said Bouteflika
would run for a fourth term.
Despite government assurances Bouteflika is in good health,
he has been seen only a few times since returned from Paris.
Opposition leaders say they doubt he is well enough to run a
campaign or even really govern the country. A second visit to
Paris hospital for check-ups in January fueled more talk over a
potential handover.
Any political transition in Algeria, a major energy supplier
to Europe, would have come at a delicate time with neighbours
Egypt and Libya still deep in turmoil three years after popular
uprisings ousted their own long-standing rulers.
