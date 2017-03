ALGIERS, March 3 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the ageing independence veteran who suffered a stroke last year, has officially registered his candidacy for April's election, a source close to the presidency said on Monday.

Bouteflika's registration at the Constitutional Council - a formal step for his candidacy - ended months of speculation over his intentions. But opposition leaders say they believe the president, who just turned 77, is still too ill to govern. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)