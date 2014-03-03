* Bouteflika formally registers for April 17 ballot
* Opposition parties questioning health since his stroke
* Fourth term almost assured for independence veteran
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, March 3 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika on Monday formally registered his candidacy for
April's election, one of the few times the aging independence
veteran has spoken in public since suffering a stroke last year.
Bouteflika's registration at the Constitutional Council - a
formal step for his candidacy - ended months of speculation over
his intentions. But opposition leaders say they believe the
president, who just turned 77, is still too weak to run again
after a decade and a half in power.
Algerian state television showed Bouteflika smiling at
seated at a table to sign a document at the council, where he
handed in petitions for his candidacy for a fourth term.
"I am here to register according to electoral law,"
Bouteflika said.
Earlier a private television channel which is close to the
presidency showed him arriving in a limousine.
Algeria's prime minister announced a week ago that
Bouteflika would run again, with loyalists praising the
president as the man who can provide stability after helping
bring Algeria out of its 1990s civil war with armed Islamists.
Even if he is still recovering, Bouteflika is almost assured
of a win in the April 17 vote with the backing of the ruling
National Liberation Front (FLN) party and its allies which,
along with the military, have dominated politics since the North
African state won independence from France in 1962.
Since he has rarely been seen in public since returning from
France last year after months of hospital treatment, opposition
parties say there are still doubts about his health.
A second hospital visit for checkups in January stirred
another round of succession speculation.
But opposition parties are weak and fractured, and lack the
powerful machinery of the FLN and support of the military.
Five main candidates will run for the ballot, including one
woman. Bouteflika's main competitor will be Ali Benflis, a
former ruling party leader and prime minister.
In the short term, another Bouteflika mandate means
stability for a major European energy supplier and partner in a
U.S.-led campaign against Islamist militants in a region facing
unrest after the 2011 revolts in other North African nations.
Oil companies are keen to see what terms will be on offer in
an energy bidding round later this year, and the OPEC member
needs reforms to entice investors after years of centralised
state control.
Since returning from his Paris hospital stay last year,
Bouteflika has moved to strengthen his hand in the backroom
tussles with the chief of Algeria's powerful DRS military
intelligence agency, who has long played political kingmaker.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)