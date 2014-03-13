ALGIERS, March 13 Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has resigned to become campaign director for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the ageing independence leader who is running for re-election, state news agency APS said on Thursday.

Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi will replace Sellal as interim premier, APS said.

Bouteflika, 77, registered his candidacy for the April 17 vote last week, one of the few times he has spoken in public since suffering a stroke last year that raised opposition questions about his ability to govern. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)