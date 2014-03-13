ALGIERS, March 13 Algerian Prime Minister
Abdelmalek Sellal has resigned to become campaign director for
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the ageing independence leader
who is running for re-election, state news agency APS said on
Thursday.
Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi will replace Sellal as interim
premier, APS said.
Bouteflika, 77, registered his candidacy for the April 17
vote last week, one of the few times he has spoken in public
since suffering a stroke last year that raised opposition
questions about his ability to govern.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)