* Algeria to start new oil and gas bidding round
* OPEC member looks for foreign investors to develop
reserves
* Security a concern for foreign firms since Amenas attack
(Adds background)
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Oct 29 Algeria is preparing a new
auction of oil and gas blocks, an official said on Wednesday,
after the North African country awarded just four of 31 fields
last month in the first attempt to lure foreign investors since
2011.
Algerian officials described last month's result as
acceptable but analysts said the OPEC member needed to do more
to improve conditions and attract more foreign oil operators.
"We are preparing a new bidding round. It will be launched
within weeks," Sid Ali Beta, head of hydrocarbons agency ALNAFT
which oversaw the bidding, told reporters at the signing of
contracts with the winners of the Sept. 30 auction.
He gave no details.
One of the winners, Italy's Enel, plans to invest
$700 million at its four oil and gas blocks in Algeria in the
next five to six years, Marco Arcelli, the company's executive
vice president for upstream gas, said at the signing ceremony.
The Italian utility's consortium with Dragon Oil won
two new blocks, adding to two existing ones.
Beta said the first phase of operations at the four blocks
will include drilling around 11 wells at an estimated cost of
$150 million.
He said around $270 million will be invested in the second
phase to drill 15 wells.
Said Sahnoun, interim chief of state-owned energy firm
Sonatrach, said he is looking forward to "profitable results"
from the contracts.
"This is the beginning of a new adventure that I hope will
be fruitful. This partnership is based on sharing of know-how
and risks," he said.
Spain's Repsol in partnership with Royal Dutch
Shell won the Boughezoul area in the north of the
country, while Shell and Norway's Statoil won the
Timissit area in the east.
"It's a challenge to start this project. We will begin a new
phase. We will start working tomorrow," Gabino Lalinde, Repsol's
head of affairs unit for Algeria, said at the same event.
In a disappointing 2011 auction, Algeria secured bids for
just two fields out of 10 -- one from Spain's Cepsa and the
other from Sonatrach. But a new hydrocarbons law passed in 2013
offers tax and contractual incentives and benefits for
unconventional energy investments.
SECURITY WORRIES
Algeria supplies a fifth of Europe's gas needs, but it
relies on mature fields for most of its energy output and looks
to foreign explorers to help develop new reserves and increase
flagging production.
Foreign oil executives have in the past complained about
Algeria's tough contract terms, often difficult business
environment and security worries, especially after a 2013 attack
on the Amenas gas plant killed 39 foreign contractors.
Officials were optimistic before last month's bids, having
delayed the auction twice after foreign players asked for more
time to study the fields. They reported initial interest from 50
companies and cited incentives under a new oil law, improvements
in security and the potential of the fields on offer.
An increase in output is vital for a government that relies
heavily on energy exports for state income and to pay for social
programmes, including food and fuel subsidies that have helped
keep it stable amid turbulent times in North Africa.
Analysts say rising domestic energy consumption will also be
a concern should Algeria fail to draw the kind of investment
required to bolster its production. Oil output last year was 1.2
million barrels per day, about the same as in 2012.
Security has been a concern since the 2013 Amenas attack,
which prompted BP and Norway's Statoil to pull workers out. The
kidnapping and beheading of a French tourist last month was a
reminder of risks in the North African country, which fought a
war against Islamist extremists in the 1990s.
Still, Statoil this month said the Amenas plant, which
produced 11.5 percent of Algeria's gas output before the attack,
was due to return to full production soon after improvements in
security.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hamid Ould; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, David Evans and Dale Hudson)