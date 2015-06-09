(Adds more details from source, background)
ALGIERS, June 9 Algeria's oil production is 1.12
million barrels per day, a level just under the average output
for the last few years for the North African OPEC producer, an
industry source said.
Algeria, a key supplier of Europe's gas needs, expects to
boost projects at its large gas field Hassi R'mel, bringing
output to 75-76 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year for the next
ten years, including 40 bcm for export.
Algeria's government is pushing to increase energy
production after several years of stagnant output, especially as
a sharp decline in global crude prices trims energy revenues
that finance 60 percent of the state budget.
State energy firm Sonatrach has said it will add 32,000 bpd
of crude output from July, with new flows from the Bir Sebaa
field producing 20,000-25,000 bpd and 12,000-15,000 bpd from the
Bir El-M'sena field.
Tiguentourine gasfield, where Islamist militants launched an
attack that killed 40 oil workers in 2013, has been producing an
average of 17 mcm. Before the In Amenas attack it produced
around 27-29 mcm.
Four gas fields, including Gassi Touil, Menzel Ledjmet Est,
El Merk and Rhourde Nouss added 10 bcm production capacity
between 2013 and last year, separate sources said.
Touat field, run by Sonatrach with GDF Suez, is producing
11,000 bpd for D'Adrar refinery and expected to produce 12 mcm
of gas by the end of 2016, the industry source said.
Timimoune field, operated by Sonatrach with France's Total
and Spanish company Cepsa, will start out by the first quarter
of 2017 with 5 mcm a day and Regganne North, run with Repsol,
will start in 2017 at 12 mcm.
The largest field Tinhert, operated with Enel, is expected
to start at the end of 2016 with 24 mcm, the source said.
In its last bidding round, Algeria secured only four bids
out of 31 fields on offer, including some unconventional
gasfields. Algiers has said it would discuss conditions with
companies before a new bidding round expected later this year.
BP, Total and Italy's Eni already
operate in Algeria, but some foreign oil operators are wary of
Algeria's contract terms and what they see as cumbersome state
bureaucracy compared with other oil producers in the region.
