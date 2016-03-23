(Repeats story from Tuesday)
* Sonatrach offering shares in 20 oil and gas fields
* Direct negotiation seen as bypassing bureaucracy
* Algeria needs to boost output as oil prices fall
By Lamine Chikhi and Patrick Markey
ALGIERS, March 22 After a deep slide in oil
prices, Algeria's Sonatrach is shifting strategy to offer
foreign firms direct negotiations to buy stakes in 20 oil and
gas fields in a bid to attract investors and increase output, a
source at the state energy company said.
The campaign to bring in energy investment comes at a
crucial time for the North African OPEC producer as it tackles
lower revenues and stagnating production.
Algeria, a key gas supplier to Europe, is also in talks with
European Union officials on holding a summit in Algiers in May
that will discuss energy investment opportunities in Algeria as
EU leaders look to diversify from Russian gas.
The switch to bilateral deals follows two energy bidding
tenders that failed to attract much interest. A bid scheduled
for last year was cancelled because of low crude prices.
"Direct negotiations are a more efficient, less expensive, a
faster, and a less bureaucratic approach," the Sonatrach source
said of the talks. "Sonatrach is already in negotiations with
ENI and several other foreign firms."
The source did not give details of the other firms and ENI
declined to comment. The stakes being sold are expected to leave
Sonatrach the majority holder as Algerian law dictates.
The 20 fields, which the source said Sonatrach took over
from state hydrocarbons agency ALNAFT in September as part of
the streamlining process, include oil and gas fields across the
centre and south of the country in places such as Ouargla and
Adrar provinces, and Illizi near the Libyan border.
As part of the campaign, Sonatrach chief Amine Mazouzi will
travel to China at the end of the month for meetings with
Chinese oil companies SINOPEC and CNPC, which are already
operating in Algeria.
Algeria's energy potential is not in doubt, but oil
executives say tough terms on production-sharing contracts,
bureaucracy and other problems, such as customs delays and
archaic banking systems, make the country a less attractive
prospect.
Reforms to open up the and gas sector to foreign investment
in 2005 were reversed a year later, adding a windfall tax and
more Sonatrach control, when oil prices were high and Algeria's
reserves were in good shape.
Security is also a factor after the 2013 attack on the In
Amenas plant run by BP and Statoil with Sonatrach in which 40
oil workers died. BP and Statoil on Monday said they were
reducing staff in Algeria after rockets hit another gas plant
last week.
Oil executives said bilateral contracts may offer
flexibility, but Algeria's legal framework and red tape remained
a major concern for some companies and it was still unclear what
terms Sonatrach would be offering.
"They will need to change the contract terms in order to get
real investment," said one oil executive with Algeria
experience.
SQUEEZING MORE OUT
Reliant on its mature fields, Algeria's output as been
declining for a decade. It peaked at 233 million tonnes of oil
equivalent in 2007, before dipping to 187 million tonnes by
2012. Last year it was estimated at 190 million tonnes, but the
government sees it at 224 million tonnes by 2019.
Sonatrach is now focussed on maximising output at its mature
fields and seeking foreign partners for technology. That effort
centres on Hassi Massoud, Hassi Berkine and Illizi in the
southwest and west. Japanese firm GJC last month won a $339
million deal to help increase production at Hassi Massoud.
Southern gas fields already in development with foreign
partners are expected to come online through 2018 after delays
in initial start-up dates, and the government has said it
expects gas output to increase by 13 percent by 2019.
After multiple delays, the In Amenas gas plant -- which
produced 11 percent of Algeria's gas before the 2013 attack by
Islamists militants -- is expected to be back in full operation
in April. That would bring its gas production from 16 million
cubic meters a day to 20 million.
BUREAUCRACY, DELAYS
Oil executives say beyond the tough financial terms and
short exploration periods, other problems in Algeria can be
traced back to bureaucracy, delays in data processing, and slow
decision-making at Sonatrach and ALNAFT.
Mazouzi last October begun a restructuring aimed at saving
money and streamlining bureaucracy to tackle the oil crisis. New
assistants were put in charge of downstream, upstream, transport
and pipelines, and commercial operations.
But the state company itself has been in constant flux,
several former Sonatrach officials and analysts say, after four
changes in top management and the loss of hundreds of
technicians and engineers in recent years to overseas jobs.
Two corruption scandals and trials of former energy
officials have also left Sonatrach ranks nervous and slowed
decision-making, former company officials and executives said.
"Sonatrach is a huge company but it is not a great company,"
Said Beghoul, a former Sonatrach official who is now an oil
consultant, said. "It is in serious need of reform."
At a North African oil conference in Algiers late last year,
foreign executives repeatedly urged better incentives and
flexibility while welcoming dialogue with the government to cut
delays that can drag on for years. Even Algeria's energy
minister last year called for Sonatrach to speed up work.
Those discussions may be reflected by ALNAFT, which is
preparing for another bidding round in addition to Sonatrach's
plans, according to the Sonatrach source.
That could be a more tailored process with fields open to
only companies suited to developing them, one industry source
said. But companies remain wary, with the most recent bid
drawing only four deals even after changes in 2013 to oil laws
to offer more incentives.
"Its fiscal terms are too tight expecially with oil prices
as they are, it is not economic. How do you change that, by
being creative," one oil executive said. "They are aware of
that, they are trying to change."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)